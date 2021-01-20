Farmers in tail-end areas seek relief

Farmers in the tail-end areas of Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts whose paddy fields have been inundated by the unseasonal rainfall on an unprecedented scale this month have urged the government to sanction a compensation of ₹ 30,000 per acre.

Several thousands of acres in Vadakarai, Thenkarai, Sellur, Kattur and many other villages in Nagapattinam district, and in Kollidam, Nallur, Kunnam, Athiyur, Thittai in Sirkazhi taluk of Mayiladuthurai district present sights of rotting crops. Farmers have not been able to clear the fields of the damaged crops due to paucity of financial resources.

After the major impact caused by the Nivar and Burevi cyclones, they least expected the last spell of rainfall spanning over 10 days during this month that turned out to be proverbial last straw on the camel’s back. They are in a state of agony and gloom since the last spell of rainfall had battered their fields at harvest-stage

Earlier this week, farmers in a state of desperation staged protests along with their family members in some tail-end villages. The destruction of the paddy crop by the unseasonal rainfall was a double whammy as they would be deprived of hay for their livestock.

Accompanied by Nagapattinam Collector Praveen P. Nair, the Joint Director of Agriculture, State Schemes, Chennai, Velayutham, inspected the rain-damaged crops at Palayur and Sangamangalam villages on Wednesday.

Compensation for crops damaged due to heavy rainfall brought in by Cyclones Nivar and Burevi has been provided to 1.29 lakh farmers in the Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts so far, Mr. Praveen P. Nair said.

The heavy rain due to two cyclones had caused damage to 82,85 hectares cultivated by 1.45 lakh farmers. For the rest of the farmers, minor hitches in transferring the amounts to their bank accounts were being rectified, the Collector said.

There has been a major damage to paddy crops at a harvest stage due to the spell of rainfall in January. The damage was being assessed through the Agriculture and Revenue departments.

Direct purchase centres will be opened at 266 locations in the two districts during this month. There will be 155 DPCs in Mayiladuthurai district and 111 in Nagapattinam, he said.