Relief works accelerated in Mayiladuthurai district

The Hindu Bureau
November 13, 2022 21:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

MAYILADUTHURAI:

State Ministers S. Regupathy, V. Senthil Balaji and Siva V. Meeyanathan on Sunday inspected the extent of water inundation in Babuji Nagar, Tiruvenkadu Main Road and other locations in Sirkazhi block that has been affected severely by the unprecedented northeast monsoon rainfall, and issued instructions to officials to expedite relief and remediation works.

At Edamanal electricity Sub-Station, and Tiruvenkadu Main Road Mr. Senthil Balaji took stock of the works in progress to replace slanting poles and snapped powerlines.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 350 electricity workers from Tiruchi, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur have been deployed for expediting the works.

Accompanied by District Collector R. Laltha and local representatives, the Ministers also visited a relief centre operated at the Panchayat Union Primary School at Chinna Perunthottam.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Food was being provided thrice a day to 22,000 displaced people accommodated in 42 relief camps, according to officials.

So far, submergence of 34,852 hectares of paddy fields, and water inundation in over 15,000 houses have been enumerated. Four heads of cattle, 10 goats and nine lambs have died.

In view of submergence of roads and the work in progress for clearing water using pump set motors, the district administration has declared holiday for schools and colleges on Monday.

In Thanjavur district, death of a woman Sellapappa, 55, of Nedunkulam near Budalur, due to wall collapse was reported. About 57 houses, mostly huts and tiled houses, were damaged by the heavy rainfall.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app