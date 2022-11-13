Relief works accelerated in Mayiladuthurai district

MAYILADUTHURAI:

State Ministers S. Regupathy, V. Senthil Balaji and Siva V. Meeyanathan on Sunday inspected the extent of water inundation in Babuji Nagar, Tiruvenkadu Main Road and other locations in Sirkazhi block that has been affected severely by the unprecedented northeast monsoon rainfall, and issued instructions to officials to expedite relief and remediation works.

At Edamanal electricity Sub-Station, and Tiruvenkadu Main Road Mr. Senthil Balaji took stock of the works in progress to replace slanting poles and snapped powerlines.

Over 350 electricity workers from Tiruchi, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur have been deployed for expediting the works.

Accompanied by District Collector R. Laltha and local representatives, the Ministers also visited a relief centre operated at the Panchayat Union Primary School at Chinna Perunthottam.

Food was being provided thrice a day to 22,000 displaced people accommodated in 42 relief camps, according to officials.

So far, submergence of 34,852 hectares of paddy fields, and water inundation in over 15,000 houses have been enumerated. Four heads of cattle, 10 goats and nine lambs have died.

In view of submergence of roads and the work in progress for clearing water using pump set motors, the district administration has declared holiday for schools and colleges on Monday.

In Thanjavur district, death of a woman Sellapappa, 55, of Nedunkulam near Budalur, due to wall collapse was reported. About 57 houses, mostly huts and tiled houses, were damaged by the heavy rainfall.