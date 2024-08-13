Relief to woman repatriated to India from Lanka: HC directs official to issue fresh certificate

In what comes as relief to a woman who was repatriated to India from Sri Lanka, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Regional Special Deputy Collector, Refugee Camp at Kottapattu in Tiruchi, to issue a fresh certificate forthwith certifying that the woman is a repatriated citizen of India.

Justice G. R. Swaminathan passed an order to this effect last month on a writ petition filed by Jayamani Venugopal. The Court quashed the “impugned” certificate issued earlier by the Regional Special Deputy Collector, Refugee Camp, Kottapattu which described Jayamani Venugopal as a Sri Lankan refugee. The case of the petitioner was that she was not a Sri Lankan refugee but an Indian repatriate from Sri Lanka.

Jayamani was born in Sri Lanka in 1961 and got married to Venugopal in 1978. The couple who lived in Sri Lanka returned to India as repatriates under the Indo-Ceylon Agreement, 1964. The Tahsildar of Thiruporur in Chengalpattu district issued a certificate in favour of the petitioner on January 6, 2021 stating that she was a repatriated citizen of India. The court order said the genuineness of the certificate was beyond dispute.

While so, a clarification was required regarding some entry made in the passport of the petitioner who was a resident of the Refugee Camp at Kottapattu in Tiruchi from December 1990 to October 31, 2006. When Jayamani Venugopal approached the Regional Special Deputy Collector of the Camp, a certificate was issued on April 15, 2021 in which the petitioner was described as a Sri Lankan refugee. Since the misdescription of the certificate had serious civil consequences for the petitioner, a writ petition was filed by her in the Court.

The Court order further stated that since the Tahsildar, Thiruporur, had issued a certificate in favour of Jayamani Venugopal describing her as an Indian citizen and the certificate still holding good, the “impugned” certificate issued by the Regional Special Deputy Collector, Refugee Camp, Kottapattu, warrants modification. While quashing the “impugned” certificate, the Court directed the Regional Special Deputy Collector, Refugee Camp, Kottapattu, to issue a fresh certificate forthwith and without any delay certifying that the petitioner is a repatriated citizen of India.