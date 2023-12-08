Relief material from Pudukottai sent to flood-hit Chennai

December 08, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A truck containing relief material and essential items for residents of Chennai who were affected by Cyclone Michaung recently was flagged off by Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya at the Pudukottai Collectorate on Friday.

This is the first lot of relief material, worth ₹6.86 lakh, to be sent on behalf of the Pudukottai district administration. The consignment included 407 bags of rice, 100 packets of rava and vermicelli, 3,572 bottles containing drinking water, 310 bedsheets, 505 mats, three boxes containing edible oil, 41 kg of groceries and dresses for children and adults.

An official press release said those willing to provide relief material can hand them over to the office of the District Disaster Management here.

