Relief material donated to government hospitals

TIRUCHI

17 June 2021 18:16 IST

Medical equipment, personal protective equipment and hygiene kits sponsored by Gramalaya and Give2Asia, an independent non-profit organisation, towards COVID-19 relief activity, were handed over to government hospitals and slum dwellers by Minister for School Education Ambil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Thursday.

The Minister joined Tiruchi East MLA Iniko Irudayaraj in distributing the relief material to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, block-level primary health centres and other government hospitals.

M. Elangovan, Executive Director, Gramalaya, said the relief material comprised 10 oxygen concentrators, five multi-paramonitors, 30 refrigerators, 30 hot water dispensers, 1,000 pulse oximeters, 1,000 streamers, 1,000 digital thermometers, 1,000 hygiene kit (masks, sanitiser and re-usable menstrual cloth pads), one deep freezer, one lakh medical gloves, 500 safety gloves, and 500 gum boots.

They were received by Vanitha, Dean, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital; Lakshmi Joint Director, Medical and Rural Health Services; Ram Ganesh, Deputy Director, Health Services; Amutha Chokkalingam, City Health Officer, Tiruchi City Corporation; and representatives of NGOs.