Relief given to 96% of eligible families: Minister

Food Minister R. Kamaraj on Thursday has said that 96.30% of smart card holders eligible to receive the ₹1,000 cash assistance announced by the State government in view of COVID-19 pandemic, have been handed over the money.

Disclosing this to reporters after chairing a meeting to review the measures taken to check the spread of COVID-19 virus at the District Collectorate, the Minister said that the assistance and essential commodities have been disbursed to 1,94,00,591 out of 2,01,45,993 eligible families.

He also warned traders and shopkeepers that stern action would be initiated against them, if they were found selling essential commodities at exorbitant prices.

Meanwhile, two shops in Tiruvarur town were sealed by the Revenue officials on charges of selling essential commodities at exorbitant rates. While the shop in the Madapuram area was sealed on Tuesday, the other one in Muduku Street was sealed on Wednesday, sources said.