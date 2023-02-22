ADVERTISEMENT

Relief for crop losses to be credited to farmers’ accounts in a week: T.N. CM Stalin

February 22, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

Data of crop losses due to rains has been collected and is being processed, the CM said in Tiruvarur on Wednesday; he also said 85% of all DMK’s poll promises had been kept, the rest were held up due to lack of funds, but would be implemented soon

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File | Photo Credit: M SRINATH

Farmers whose crops were damaged to due to the recent unexpected rains will receive the compensation announced by the government within a week, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has said.

Speaking on the sidelines of a wedding function he had come to attend in Tiruvarur on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that crop loss data had been collected and was being processed. Farmers who had suffered crop losses would get the relief amount credited to their bank accounts in about seven days.

Reiterating that 85% of the DMK's poll promises have already been implemented by the government, Mr. Stalin said that certain promises were yet to be implemented due to a shortage of funds. However, they would definitely be implemented, he said.

Mr. Stalin said he had embarked on region-wise field visits to ascertain the problems/hurdles in the implementation of the DMK’s electoral promises, and pointed out that he had already held two such review meetings. “The next review meeting will be on March 5 covering Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, and Sivagangai districts,” he said adding that he would be visiting the delta districts also soon, to hold such a meeting.

On Wednesday morning, Mr.Stalin inspected the site where a new bus stand is to come up in Mannargudi and interacted with schoolchildren who lined up along his route from Tiruvarur to Mannargudi.

