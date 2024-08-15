ADVERTISEMENT

Releasing of balloons, distribution of govt. aid mark the Indepence Day celebrations in Karur

Published - August 15, 2024 08:13 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Collector M. Thangavel with the beneficiaries at the Independence Day celebrations in Karur on Thursday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Patristic fervour, pomp, and gaiety marked the 78th Independence Day celebrations in Karur district. Collector M. Thangavel hoisted the national flag at a function held at the district sports ground. He released pigeons and balloons on the occasion.

Along with Superintendent of Police K. Feroz Khan Abdullah, Mr. Thangavel accepted the guard of honour by the Armed Reserve police personnel.

The Collector presented meritorious certificates to 250 staff members and officials of various departments on the occasion. He distributed welfare assistance totalling ₹1.52 crore to 21 beneficiaries.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US