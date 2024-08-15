Releasing of balloons, distribution of govt. aid mark the Indepence Day celebrations in Karur

Patristic fervour, pomp, and gaiety marked the 78th Independence Day celebrations in Karur district. Collector M. Thangavel hoisted the national flag at a function held at the district sports ground. He released pigeons and balloons on the occasion.

Along with Superintendent of Police K. Feroz Khan Abdullah, Mr. Thangavel accepted the guard of honour by the Armed Reserve police personnel.

The Collector presented meritorious certificates to 250 staff members and officials of various departments on the occasion. He distributed welfare assistance totalling ₹1.52 crore to 21 beneficiaries.