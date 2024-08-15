GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Releasing of balloons, distribution of govt. aid mark the Indepence Day celebrations in Karur

Published - August 15, 2024 08:13 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau
Collector M. Thangavel with the beneficiaries at the Independence Day celebrations in Karur on Thursday

Collector M. Thangavel with the beneficiaries at the Independence Day celebrations in Karur on Thursday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Patristic fervour, pomp, and gaiety marked the 78th Independence Day celebrations in Karur district. Collector M. Thangavel hoisted the national flag at a function held at the district sports ground. He released pigeons and balloons on the occasion.

Along with Superintendent of Police K. Feroz Khan Abdullah, Mr. Thangavel accepted the guard of honour by the Armed Reserve police personnel.

The Collector presented meritorious certificates to 250 staff members and officials of various departments on the occasion. He distributed welfare assistance totalling ₹1.52 crore to 21 beneficiaries.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / Independence Day

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.