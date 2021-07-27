‘Release water for irrigation’

The Communist Party of India, Budalur Union Committee, has demanded that water for irrigation be released into Uyyakondan Extended Canal and New Kattalai Mettu Vaikkal from Vazhavanthankottai lake in Tiruchi district immediately to save the standing kuruvai crop in Thanjavur district.

In a memorandum submitted to the district administration, the CPI committee pointed out that kuruvai cultivation had been taken up in a considerable extent of ayacuts irrigated by the canal and vaikkal in Thanjavur district. Non-release of water from the lake into the two irrigation channels despite the water level in the lake reaching its full capacity had caused concern among Budalur taluk farmers, who took up kuruvai cultivation in the area inspired by the kuruvai package and release of water for irrigation from Mettur on the scheduled date of June 12.