Release RTE fee reimbursement: TNPSCA

The Tamil Nadu Private Schools Correspondents Association has urged the State government to initiate steps for releasing of the Right To Education fee reimbursement to save the private schools that are starving for funds.

In a memorandum submitted to the School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, the founder president of TNPSCA, G.R.Sridhar, requested the Minister to ensure early releasing of the RTE fee reimbursement already allocated by the previous government for the year 2020-21 to the private schools since the private schools, particularly those functioning in rural areas, had been facing severe financial crisis for the past 15 months since the parents of the pupil refrained from remitting the school fees on time in spite of court directions.

Stating that the teaching and non-teaching staff of these schools were not receiving their regular salary and were in need of relief assistance, the association has sought the fixation of a common fee structure for all schools like the common fee structure fixed for the higher education institutions in the State.

It had also sought issuance of a GO to ensure that switching over from one institution to other should be completed after the production of the transfer certificate only.