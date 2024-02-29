Release rice to mosques ahead of Ramzan, IUML urges govt.

February 29, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Indian Muslim Union League (IUML) national president K.M. Kader Mohideen has urged the government to sanction the rice for making nonbu kanji, a hot gruel served daily during Ramzan, to mosques to help them prepare for the Islamic month of fasting.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr. Mohideen said: “Every year, the State government distributes rice to mosques, which prepare ‘kanji’ on the premises as a meal for breaking the fast (‘iftar’) ahead of Ramzan. However, there has been no intimation about this in 2024, so far, even though the month is due to start shortly.”

He urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani to expedite the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramzan is declared with the sighting of the new moon and is expected to fall in early March this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.