Release rice to mosques ahead of Ramzan, IUML urges govt.

February 29, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Indian Muslim Union League (IUML) national president K.M. Kader Mohideen has urged the government to sanction the rice for making nonbu kanji, a hot gruel served daily during Ramzan, to mosques to help them prepare for the Islamic month of fasting.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr. Mohideen said: “Every year, the State government distributes rice to mosques, which prepare ‘kanji’ on the premises as a meal for breaking the fast (‘iftar’) ahead of Ramzan. However, there has been no intimation about this in 2024, so far, even though the month is due to start shortly.”

He urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani to expedite the matter.

Ramzan is declared with the sighting of the new moon and is expected to fall in early March this year.

