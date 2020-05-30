‘Release Rajiv Gandhi murder case convicts on parole’

30 May 2020 19:59 IST

THANJAVUR

The Thamizh Deisya Periyakkam has called upon the Tamil Nadu government to consider releasing of the Rajiv Gandhi Murder Case convicts on long-duration parole to save them from contracting COVID-19 virus.

Citing reports that 31 inmates of Chennai Central Prison at Puzhal in Tiruvallur district have been tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,the TDP general secretary K.Venkatraman urged the State government to grant parole to the seven convicts.

Advertising

Advertising

The Supreme Court had also suggested that convicted prisoners could be released on parole and those arrested for small crimes could be released on bail to avoid the prisons becoming the hotspot for spreading of coronavirus, he said.

The TDP also sought grant of long-duration parole for other prisoners undergoing imprisonment for long duration in the Puzhal prison and bail for remand prisoners.