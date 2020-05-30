Tiruchirapalli

‘Release Rajiv Gandhi murder case convicts on parole’

THANJAVUR

The Thamizh Deisya Periyakkam has called upon the Tamil Nadu government to consider releasing of the Rajiv Gandhi Murder Case convicts on long-duration parole to save them from contracting COVID-19 virus.

Citing reports that 31 inmates of Chennai Central Prison at Puzhal in Tiruvallur district have been tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,the TDP general secretary K.Venkatraman urged the State government to grant parole to the seven convicts.

The Supreme Court had also suggested that convicted prisoners could be released on parole and those arrested for small crimes could be released on bail to avoid the prisons becoming the hotspot for spreading of coronavirus, he said.

The TDP also sought grant of long-duration parole for other prisoners undergoing imprisonment for long duration in the Puzhal prison and bail for remand prisoners.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 7:59:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/release-rajiv-gandhi-murder-case-convicts-on-parole/article31711415.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY