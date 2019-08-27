Release more water from Mettur dam: association

The Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam on Tuesday urged the State government to step up the quantum of water release from Mettur dam.

The quantum of water being released from Stanley reservoir should be increased to 25,000 cusecs (from the current 10,000 cusecs) so as to ensure sufficient flow in all channels. They should also be used to fill up lakes and other water bodies in direct sowing areas and used for irrigation. This would help timely cultivation of samba crop and ensure that it was able to withstand the monsoon expected to set in by October-end, it said.

The association also thanked the State government for considering a request for subsidy for direct sowing.

A resolution adopted at the Sangam’s State committee meeting chaired by general secretary P.R. Pandian at Mannarugdi urged the State government to ensure that the water being released from Mettur reached tail-end areas. Although the release was made at an appropriate time, the quantum was not sufficient enough to carry on the preparatory process for samba cultivation, it said.

In another resolution, the association warned that the Mettur Surplus Water project announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami would only drive a wedge among farmers in the State.

Stressing that the water released into the Coleroon through the barrage at Mukkombu and Grand Anaicut below Tiruchi alone be considered as surplus water, it said any attempt to create new irrigation areas upstream of Mukkombu regulator would only endanger the existence of the delta region, the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu.

The association welcomed the Central Water Commission’s response to a query raised by it on proposed construction of a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu by the Karnataka government.

The association, which organised demonstrations in this regard in New Delhi last month, brought the issue to the notice of the Prime Minister’s Office by presenting a memorandum.

Subsequently, the CWC, which received the memorandum from the PMO, sent a letter to the association stating that it had only granted “in-principle” consent for preparation of a detailed project report subject to certain conditions. The DPR was being examined by Cauvery Water Management Authority along with CWC and Central Environment Authority.

The association urged the State government to initiate steps for constructing Rasimanal dam at the earliest and forward the proposal to the Centre, which it claimed, was ready to consider.