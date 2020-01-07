Tiruchirapalli

Release more water: farmers

more-in

With samba paddy crop expected to be harvested soon, farmers in Tiruchi district have urged the Public Works Department to release adequate quantum of water for irrigation in 19 canals so as to provide the much needed wetting to the standing crop.

“The quantum of release from Mettur reservoir and the irrigation canals was brought down in view of the monsoon. However, the rain has abated and the crop needs water now. The quantum of water release from Mettur has to be increased and release of water in the irrigation canals should be stepped up,” said Puliyur A. Nagarajan, president, farmers wing of Tamil Maanila Congress.

The paddy crop on over two lakh acres and banana on about 50,000 acres in Tiruchi and Karur districts require water for irrigation urgently. “We did not require water when it was raining, but now there is no rain and the crops need to be irrigated,” Mr. Nagarajan said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 7, 2020 6:38:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/release-more-water-farmers/article30504320.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY