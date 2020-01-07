Release more water: farmers

With samba paddy crop expected to be harvested soon, farmers in Tiruchi district have urged the Public Works Department to release adequate quantum of water for irrigation in 19 canals so as to provide the much needed wetting to the standing crop.

“The quantum of release from Mettur reservoir and the irrigation canals was brought down in view of the monsoon. However, the rain has abated and the crop needs water now. The quantum of water release from Mettur has to be increased and release of water in the irrigation canals should be stepped up,” said Puliyur A. Nagarajan, president, farmers wing of Tamil Maanila Congress.

The paddy crop on over two lakh acres and banana on about 50,000 acres in Tiruchi and Karur districts require water for irrigation urgently. “We did not require water when it was raining, but now there is no rain and the crops need to be irrigated,” Mr. Nagarajan said.