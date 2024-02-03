Release freed convicts of Rajiv assassination case from special camp, demands Seeman

February 03, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The State government should take steps to release four freed convicts of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case from Tiruchi Special Camp on humanitarian grounds, said Seeman, Chief Coordinator of Naam Tamilar Katchi, here on Saturday.

Speaking at a demonstration organised by the party near Subramaniapuram in the city, Mr. Seeman said the DMK government should take steps to release Sriharan alias Murugan, Santhan alias Suthenthiraraja, Robert Payas, and Jayakumar, the freed convicts of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case lodged in the Tiruchi Special Camp, on humanitarian grounds considering their health conditions.

He also demanded the permanent closure of the special camp.

