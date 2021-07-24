Tiruchirapalli

Release adequate quantity of water for irrigation: T.N. farmers

The Thalanmai Uzhavar Iyakkam and the Samaveli Vivasayigal Iyakkam have urged the district administration to ensure that adequate quantity of water for irrigation is released into Cauvery and Vennar rivers and Grand Anicut Canal.

In a memorandum submitted to the Collector on Thursday, the representatives of these two organisations claimed that a team formed by them had inspected recently the areas irrigated by Cauvery and Vennar rivers and the GA Canal. They found that though the water had reached the tail-end areas, it was not sufficient to carry on ‘kuruvai’ cultivation with ease.

Asserting that water was yet to be diverted into some canals branching off from the GA Canal, the memorandum claimed that inadequate release of water into Cauvery and Vennar rivers had caused apprehensions among farmers who geared up to ensure that the government’s ‘kuruvai’ coverage target was achieved this season.

It had also insisted that the crop insurance scheme for ‘kuruvai’ season was implemented on time to help save farmers from unexpected developments.


