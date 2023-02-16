Relaying of Shobanapuram-Top Sengattupatti Road begins

February 16, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Work on relaying the ghat road from Shobanapuram to Top Sengattupatti on Pachamalai, part of the Eastern Ghats, in Tiruchi district has begun.

The State government had sanctioned ₹8.50 crore for the project. The ghat road runs a distance of about 14 km from Shobanapuram to Top Sengattupatti and local residents had long been complaining that it had not been re-laid for several years.

In recent months, local residents and various organisations had staged protests after the condition of the road worsened during the monsoon season. Although fund was allotted earlier, tender bids could not be opened in February that year after the Assembly election in 2021.

The road caters to residents in over 30 villages atop the hills, falling under Tiruchi and Salem districts and is the shortest route for people residing in the hills for their commute, including medical emergencies. The road is also vital link for transporting tapioca and other farm produce grown by the tribal farmers.

A Forest Department official, when contacted, said that the work had already begun over the past fortnight from Top Sengattupatti and it was expected to be completed by March

“Apart from relaying the road, channels that enable rainwater to flow down the hill should be traced and revived. Otherwise the road would be frequently damaged due to rain flows,” observed N.Saravanan, a road safety activist, while welcoming the commencement of the project after a long delay.

Situated about 90 km from Tiruchi, Pachamalai is also a weekend getaway for many from the city. Treetop houses, dormitories and interpretation centre were established as part of the project then. But the poor condition of the road has also been a put-off for picnickers to Top Sengattupatti, where the Forest Department has created various amenities as part of an eco-tourism project executed a few years ago. The relaying of the road is expected to draw picnickers to Pachamalai again.