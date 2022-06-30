Relaying of roads dug up for UGD works begins in Tiruchi

The Tiruchi Corporation, which had drawn flak from residents over the slow progress of underground drainage works, plans to relay seven major roads, which were dug up, at an estimate of Rs.26 crore.

West Boulevard Road from Main Guard Gate to MGR statue, Vellamandi Main Road from Gandhi Market to Madurai Road, Thennur High Road from Puthur to Thennur RoB, Puthur EVR Road from Chettipalaym to CSI hospital), Salai Road from Thiruthanthoni Road to TNSTC depot, Woraiyur Hospital Road from Thiruthanthoni Road to CSI hospital and Thillai Nagar A1 Cross Road were seven roads to be relaid.

These were among several roads dug up in the city to lay mains and construct manholes for the UGD project. In the first phase, the Corporation has chosen seven roads to relay in the first phase and it has started the road work on West Boulevard Road.

Mayor M. Anbazhagan said that he had been reviewing the progress of UGD works almost on a daily basis. Roads would be relaid on streets and roads, where UGD works had been completed.

Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan said that out of seven major roads, West Boulevard Road and Thillai Nagar Road would be relaid with immediate effect as all UGD related works were completed.