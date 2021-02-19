Relaying of roads dug up for sewer lines begins in Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Corporation has begun relaying of roads in the areas, where underground drainage works have been completed.

It has been a long pending demand of the residents of various colonies to relay the roads immediately, where the existing roads were dug up to lay UGD mains, pumping mains, pumping stations and chambers as part of the phase-II of the UGD project in the city.

There were protests in different parts of the city that the roads had not been relaid or brought back to motorable condition even after completion of UGD works for more than a year. Residents of Kattur, Ariyamangalam and Tiruverumbur complained that they could not drive smoothly on the roads that suffered extensive damage due to the works.

To address their grievances, the Tiruchi City Corporation sent a proposal seeking ₹30 crore from the State government and it subsequently sanctioned the amount under the Special Road Project. After completing the tender formalities, the civic body has started relaying of roads.

A senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu the project had been divided into eight packages for implementing it in all areas simultaneously. The relaying of roads had begun in many wards and men and machinery had been mobilised to complete the task as early as possible. All roads in ward number 61 to 65 would be covered. Many roads in more than 40 wards in the city had been included in the project.

He said that works had been started in Annamalai Nagar, Shanmuga Nagar, Sanjeevi Nagar, Kattur, Ariyamangalam, Cantonment, Woraiyur and Palpannai. Works would be started in other areas in a few days.

As per the agreement, the contractors had to complete the project within three months from the date of the issuance of work order. However, it was expected that the works in most of the areas would be completed within March.