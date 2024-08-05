GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Relaxation of rules for immersion of idols during Vinayakar Chathurthi sought

Updated - August 05, 2024 06:44 pm IST

Published - August 05, 2024 06:43 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Munnani in Tiruvarur district has sought relaxation of rules for the Vinayakar Chathurthi Visarjan events this year.

According to the Tiruvaur district president, Vignesh, the rules laid down last year for the ‘Visarjan’ (immersion of Ganesh idols) had caused many hardships for the event organisers.

Though the individual organisers/groups extend their cooperation with the law-enforcing agencies, certain rules and regulations laid down for the conduct of immersion ceremony related events dampened the enthusiasm of the participants, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.