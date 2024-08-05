Relaxation of rules for immersion of idols during Vinayakar Chathurthi sought

The Hindu Munnani in Tiruvarur district has sought relaxation of rules for the Vinayakar Chathurthi Visarjan events this year.

According to the Tiruvaur district president, Vignesh, the rules laid down last year for the ‘Visarjan’ (immersion of Ganesh idols) had caused many hardships for the event organisers.

Though the individual organisers/groups extend their cooperation with the law-enforcing agencies, certain rules and regulations laid down for the conduct of immersion ceremony related events dampened the enthusiasm of the participants, he said.