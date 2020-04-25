Relaxation in EPF guidelines sought

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI), Thanjavur, has sought relaxations in the existing Employees Provident Fund guidelines and an increase in the cap of employment for EPF registration in the wake of anticipated slowdown in the industry/business due to COVID-19 impact on the economy. In a statement, signed jointly by the president, N. T. Balasundaram and secretary, C. Anandhan, the CCI has pointed out that in the absence of cash flow it would be difficult for the industries/business houses to comply with the existing guideline where the employers have to contribute an equal amount of EPF contribution from the employees. Further, any delayed remittance also attracts interest.

Thus, the Union Government should find some ways and means to expand its offer to contribute the employees share towards EPF attached to the industries/business houses having less than 100 employees in the payroll with the condition that the EPF accounts were linked with the Aadhaar number of the employees, to all establishments.

Reintroduction of 3-year grace period and increasing the number of employees required for EPF registration substantially would be of immense help to new industries and start-up ventures commencing their operations at this hour of crisis, the chamber members said.

Meanwhile, in a memorandum addressed to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, the chairman, Hotel Parisutham (Private) Limited and Parisutham Institute of Technology and Science, Thanjavur, S.P.Anthonisamy had sought some relaxations and waivers with respect to the billing of High Tension power consumption during the lockdown period.