Relatives stage protest demanding compensation for death of sanitary worker

The relatives of a 28-year-old contractual sanitary worker who died of burn injuries after undergoing treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) here staged a demonstration on Saturday demanding compensation from the government.

Police sources said Kalaiyarasan had been working as a domestic breeding checker on a contractual basis at a primary health centre in Manapparai. He suffered injuries while attempting to burn medical waste and was admitted to Government Hospital at Manapparai.

Later, he was referred to MGMGH for further treatment. He succumbed to the injuries on Friday. Meanwhile, the relatives of the victim refused to receive his body and staged a demonstration at the hospital, demanding compensation from the government.

Officials from the Revenue and Police Departments persuaded them and promised to forward their grievances to the State government, after which the protest was called off.

