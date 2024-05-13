Relative of DMK MLA found murdered

A body of a 30-year-old man was found at a farm at Neikunnam village in Pandanallur police station limits in Thanjavur district early on Monday.

The man, who had deep cut injuries on his head, was identified as N. Kalaivanan of Neikunnam village. He was unmarried.

Police sources said Kalaivanan left home on Sunday night to his farm but did not return. His body was found during a search. He was a close relative of Jayamkondam DMK MLA Ka.So.Ka. Kannan.

The motive behind the murder and the culprits involved in the murder are being investigated by Pandanallur police.

