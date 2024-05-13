ADVERTISEMENT

Relative of DMK MLA found murdered

Published - May 13, 2024 06:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A body of a 30-year-old man was found at a farm at Neikunnam village in Pandanallur police station limits in Thanjavur district early on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man, who had deep cut injuries on his head, was identified as N. Kalaivanan of Neikunnam village. He was unmarried.

Police sources said Kalaivanan left home on Sunday night to his farm but did not return. His body was found during a search. He was a close relative of Jayamkondam DMK MLA Ka.So.Ka. Kannan.

The motive behind the murder and the culprits involved in the murder are being investigated by Pandanallur police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US