Relative murders girl for rejecting marriage proposal

An 18-year-old girl was murdered in Tiruvarur district by her relative after she reportedly refused to marry him.

The accused, Boominathan alias P. Sivasankar, 28, allegedly threw a grinding stone on the victim, who stayed in her grandmother’s house at Pettai village in Muthupettai police station limits on Saturday night. The girl, who sustained grievous injuries, died on the way to hospital early on Sunday.

The parents of the girl, a first-year diploma student, resided at Poovalur village near Pattukottai in Thanjavur district. They reportedly rejected the marriage proposal. An enraged Sivasankar allegedly threw the grinding stone on the girl when she was asleep in her grandmother’s house.

The grievously injured girl was rushed to Government Hospital at Pattukottai. She was subsequently referred to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, but died on the way. Muthupettai police registered a case and arrested Sivasankaran.


