Rejected women applicants of Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai Thittam make a beeline to e-Seva centres to file fresh appeal

September 20, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Tiruchi

A large number of women, whose applications were rejected for the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai Thittam, are flocking the e-Seva centres in Tiruchi and rural areas to file appeal petitions.

According to sources, out of 1.63 crore applications, about 1.06 crore have been chosen to receive the monthly assistance of ₹1,000 in the State. About 57 lakh applications were said to have been rejected. In Tiruchi district, Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi had inaugurated the scheme with the participation of 200 beneficiaries on September 15.

Though the number of beneficiaries, who were selected for the cash assistance scheme in Tiruchi district is yet to be made public, it is said that more than 60 % of the applicants have received the cash assistance through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode. Others received messages that their applications were rejected. However, they have been given an opportunity to appeal within 30 days.

Since the Government offices reopened on Tuesday, after three holidays, the rejected applicants made a beeline to the respective Revenue Divisional Offices, Taluk Offices and Village Administrative Offices to know the reasons for the rejection. The officers invariably ask the applicants to check the details at e-Seva centres. Long queues were seen in several e-Seva centres in the city on Wednesday.

Alleging shabby treatment and improper reply, some women were seen arguing with the officials at the Taluk Office (Tiruchi West).

“I can not believe that my application was rejected when several of my financially sound neighbours have received the cash assistance. No reasons were cited for the rejection,” says A. Aneesh Fathima of Woraiyur, who came to the Taluk Office (Tiruchi West), to make an appeal.

D. Mythili of Senthaneerpuram said that it was a good scheme for the people. She was among many eligible beneficiaries in her locality, whose applications were rejected. The State government should carry out a field inspection again to include all eligible beneficiaries under the scheme, she added.

With a poor staff strength at the e-Seva centre at the Taluk Office and slow connectivity, the staff members struggled to manage the large number of women.

“I chose to take leave for a day to know the reasons for the rejection. I am waiting for more than two hours. But my turn is yet to come,” says M. Mariammal of Bheema Nagar, a daily wage labourer.

When contacted Collector M. Pradeep Kumar told The Hindu that the appeals made by the women would be duly considered as per the eligibility criteria. More attention would be given to enable the women to register their grievances.

