Rejected applicants of monthly assistance scheme stage roadblock

October 21, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Hundreds of women residents of Kaduveli hamlet near Thiruvaiyaru staged a road roko on Thiruvaiyaru-Thirukattupalli Road in the early hours of Friday after their request to reconsider the rejection of applications for the Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme allegedly failed to garner favourable response from officials. Traffic came to a standstill for over an hour.

The protesting women said 108 applications for the scheme, out of a total of 507 received from the village, were rejected, following which they approached the officials for reconsideration. Failing to garner a favourable response, the residents resorted to a roadblock.

The demonstrators said the officials glossed over their plea to reconsider the rejection of the applications for the scheme launched to provide monthly financial assistance of ₹1,000 to women beneficiaries.

They said they approached the village administrative officer, who directed them to higher officials at the Taluk office and the Thanjavur Revenue Divisional Office, to get their grievance redressed. As the officials allegedly turned a deaf ear to their appeals, the women resorted to a road roko, disrupting traffic.

The protest was withdrawn after officials told the protesting women that “technical issues” had caused a delay in the process.

