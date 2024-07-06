Rehabilitation of Thirumangalam anicut, head sluice of Lower Panguni canal underway

Nearly 50% of the rehabilitation of Thirumangalam anicut and the head sluice of Lower Panguni canal in Lalgudi takuk in Tiruchi district has been completed so far, according to officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD).

The WRD has taken up the work at an estimated cost of ₹14.91 crore.

Panguni canal is a drainage channel originating from Senthamaraikkan syphon of Peruvalai canal. The lower Panguni canal receives water for irrigation from Thirumangalam Anicut located on the upper reaches of the canal.

However, the anicut, a brick masonry structure built over about 80 years ago, was badly eroded during heavy rainfall in 2005 and 2015. Both the anicut and the head sluice of the Lower Panguni canal were in dilapidated condition. As the ayatcudars had been representing the matter to the government, WRD took up the rehabilitation work. Once completed, irrigation for the Lower Panguni canal’s ayacut area of 3,583 acres would be stabilised, officials said.

On Saturday, Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department, .K. Manivasan along with senior officials inspected the progress of the construction work.