Rehabilitation of mental health patients key to their empowerment and social integration: Kanimozhi

May 06, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A comprehensive government policy on mental health is on the anvil in Tamil Nadu, said Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Member of Parliament, here on Saturday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Mental Health and Social Care Hub of Chennai-based NGO The Banyan at Kovandakurichi village near Pullambadi, Ms. Kanimozhi said the policy would help people across all strata of society, keeping in line with the Dravidian model of administration to integrate marginalised sections into themainstream society.

Discrimination faced by rehabilitated mental health patients from their family and social circle had made places such as the Kovandakurichi’s peer-led ‘Meendum Illam’ (Home Again) a safe haven for them to lead a productive life. “The Banyan’s inmates are a role model for others in their situation. By being financially empowered, they have become leaders in their own right,” said Ms. Kanimozhi.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru said that local authorities were ready to help those in need of mental healthcare, especially in remote villages.

Commissioner of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Darez Ahamed said that since the issue was so widespread and varied, research was essential to formulate policies for mental healthcare. “Schemes like that of The Banyan are important because they produce evidence-based and peer-reviewed research that can help the government to implement mental healthcare initiatives in the most remote parts of the State,” he said.

Amali Margaret, a beneficiary who initiated The Banyan’s pioneering Meendum Illam programme in 2017 with her sister Jacklin in Kovandakurichi, addressed the gathering.

The new facility, launched in collaboration with The Banyan Academy of Leadership in Mental Health (BALM) is equipped with Meendum Illam suites and a training centre for diploma and certificate courses in mental health. It will extend its services to 33 villages in Pullambadi initially.

Tiruchi Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, The Banyan director K.V. Kishore Kumar, Cholayil Trust Managing Trustee Pradeep Cholayil and Sangeetha Rajesh, assistant general manager, Sundaram Fasteners, spoke.