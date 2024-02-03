ADVERTISEMENT

Rehabilitation centre for patients with spine and brain injuries launched in Tiruchi

February 03, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

HAMSA Rehab, a Chennai-based chain of rehabilitation centres specialising in the management of spine and brain injuries, was launched in Tiruchi on Saturday, in partnership with Kauvery Hospital to cater to patients in the region.

The centre will offer rehabilitation therapy for children and adults, supported by neurosurgeons, neurologists, urologists, and other physicians according to the patient’s requirements. It will be situated adjacent to the Kauvery Hospital in Cantonment.

At a press meet on Saturday, G. Balamurali, managing director, HAMSA Rehab, said, “Many need rehabilitation after an injury, surgery, sickness or disease but are unable to afford it. We will aim to provide affordable care in this sector.”

Manivannan Selvaraj, managing director, Kauvery Hospital, spoke.

