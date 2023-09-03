HamberMenu
Regulatory agencies told to be conscious of tenets of fairness

September 03, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Justice Ravindra Bhat, Judge, Supreme Court of India on Saturday exhorted regulatory agencies to be conscious of the tenets of fairness in adjudications.

Delivering the M.K. Nambyar Memorial Lecture on the topic: “Fairness: The fabric of a functioning democracy” organised by the School of Law, SASTRA, a Deemed to be University, Justice Bhat pointed out that the long shadow of technology has to be factored into for analysing the interplay of fairness in various emerging domains of disputes.

Underscoring the importance of fairness as integral to any law, he said that fairness operates in the three domains of power, discrimination and violence. He summarised the case law dealing with the constitutional dimensions of fairness and referred to its operation in the impact of the Directive Principles of State Policy. The Constitution as a code of governance saw its way through legislations, state policies or regulations, he added.

Former Attorney Generals of India, K.Parasaran and K.K.Venugopal, C.S.Vaidyanathan, Senior Advocate and author-donor of C.S.Vaidyanathan Chair of Law and Development which sponsors the M.K.Nambyar Memorial Lectures, SASTRA vice-chancellor, S.Vadhyasubramaniam were among those who participated in the event, according to a University release.

