New regulator work slowed down in view of possible surplus discharge from Mettur

Construction of a new regulator across the Kollidam at Mukkombu has been slowed down with the possibility of discharge of surplus water into the Cauvery over the next few days.

Since water levels in Mettur dam, Bhavani Sagar dam and Amaravathi dam are rising at a fast pace, Public Works Department (PWD) officials expect that they will reach their maximum capacity shortly. It will eventually lead to discharge of surplus water into the Cauvery. Considering the probability, Larsen and Toubro, the contracting company which executes the ₹387 crore project for the PWD, has slowed down below-the-ground level work.

According to sources, 423 out of 500 piles for the new regulator have been erected. Almost all piles planned across the southern arm of the new regulator have been constructed. Work is on building pile caps to connect piles. The work requires complete dewatering at the project site. It is felt that it would not be possible if inflow into the Cauvery went up beyond 40,000 cusecs.

“There is a possibility of diverting water into the Kollidam at Mukkombu if the surplus discharge from Mettur went beyond 40,000 cusecs. If it happens, it would not be possible to carry on the below ground level work. It has been decided to slow down the work for a few weeks,” R.Baskar, Executive Engineer, PWD (River Conservation Division), said. Nearly 80% of the below ground level work had been completed. It was not advisable to carry out the remaining work at this juncture. However, above ground level works would continue.

A senior site engineer said that there would be no problem in continuing work such as construction of positioning slabs, establishment of gate embedded boxes and railing. Moreover, some pending works on southern arm of the new regulator would be expedited.

The Executive Engineer said that about 49% of the project has so far been completed. Though the work might be progressing at a slow pace for a few weeks, the overall progress of the project was on the right track. It would be completed by early 2021.