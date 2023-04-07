Regular salary payment a distant dream for Sarasvati Mahal Library employees

April 07, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Receiving a salary on payday still remains a distant dream for the Thanjavur Sarasvati Mahal Library employees.

According to sources, the salary for this month is yet to be disbursed to around 50 employees of whom nearly 60% were serving as ‘temporary workers’ at the institution whose management had been taken over from the hereditary owners – the Marata Royal family – by the State government several decades ago.

According to sources, a sum of around ₹80 lakh per annum is being allocated to this institution which is not enough to meet even the salary payment obligations.

Stating that delayed payment of salary, which sometimes run into months, has become the order of the day, the affected employees claimed that they somehow manage to run the institution headed by the District Collector by tapping the funds set aside by the State government for the overall development of libraries/educational institutions as and when an opportunity arises. On several occasions in the past, they received their salary amount in bulk once in three or four months.

Though the institution did get Central government funds for the “improvement and maintenance” of books/manuscripts and other treasures, the flow of funds was stopped presumably due to non-submission of utility certificates,they added.

Empathising with the sorry state of Sarasvati Mahal Library employees, Sethuraman of Thanjavur, a social activist, suggested that enhancing entry ticket fee or introducing separate entry tickets for the library including the audio-visual facility and allocating sufficient funds for printing and marketing of the ancient texts available at the library could be considered by the authorities concerned as it would help reduce the dependency of the institution on the State government to some extent.

If not, the responsibility of the upkeep of the institution could be handed over to the Central government which of late has initiated several programmes to reclaim and preserve the treasures of knowledge and cultural identity of the country, said Venkatesa Shroudhigal of Thanjavur, an ardent follower of Shyama Sastri, one among the Carnatic Musical Trinity.

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver told The Hindu that a request to enhance the allocation for the Sarasvati Mahal Library had been forwarded to the State government.