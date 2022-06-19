Regular classes to begin in schools

After a week of bridge courses in schools, regular academic sessions are set for start on Monday, with books for the academic year already distributed to students in Tiruchi.

Schools conducted motivational sessions, moral and psychological workshops, and bridge courses for a week, as directed by the School Education Department, to address learning disabilities among children.

"Aside from activity-based learning, students were taught values and ethics, and bridge courses were conducted to fill gaps in their learning. We also organised games and warm-up activities to keep them occupied," said C. Velusami, a teacher at a Corporation School.

According to a senior official, the five-day non-academic sessions were designed to help children socialise and develop a personal rapport with their teachers. “Virtuous stories about punctuality, community behaviour, and self-discipline were narrated,” he said.

Teachers rue that the two-year gap caused by pandemic lockdowns had aggravated the children's learning difficulties. “The learning ability of students has changed because of the online classes, and to address the issue, warm-up sessions were held, which will help children pay attention in offline lessons and study more effectively,” said a government school teacher.

Meanwhile, with the admission process under way, school heads anticipate a higher number of pupils enrolling this academic year.

As per the guidelines issued by the School Education Department, schools will have about 210 working days in the current academic year. The academic calendar, marking special days and exam schedules, was released. A training calendar was also released for teachers, highlighting the programmes throughout the year.