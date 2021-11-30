Tiruchirapalli

Registrations invited for participation in Indian Engineering Congress

The Institutions of Engineers (India) - Tiruchi Local Centre, has invited registrations from engineering community for participation in Indian Engineering Congress (IEC), the Flagship Programme of IEI, at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, from December 26 to 28 to gain contemporary exposure to scientific and technological advancements.

Local centres of IEI have been entrusted with the task of creating awareness of the theme of the Congress this year, ‘Engineers for Viable Technology and $5 Trillion Economy’ among corporate and non-corporate members, engineering community and engineering students.

The link for registration is 36iec.org/registration-form.html. Further information will be provided through mail: 36thiec@gmail.com or phone: 91-9783694136 / +91-9810718565, a press release said.


