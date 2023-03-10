ADVERTISEMENT

Registration of farmers’ revenue records with ‘GRAINS’ portal to start in Mayiladuthurai

March 10, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In order to avail the benefits offered by various departments of the Government through a single window, the Agriculture Department in Mayiladuthurai district has asked farmers to register themselves in ‘GRAINS’ portal.

J. Sekar, Joint Director of Agriculture, Mayiladuthurai, said farmers in the district could approach the office of the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) of their respective villages to furnish the details of Aadhaar, passport size photograph, bank passbook and land records such as survey number, and patta to link it with ‘GRAINS’ a dedicated portal of the Department of Agriculture.

The aim of linking the revenue records and ownership details to the ‘GRAINS’ portal is to facilitate farmers with a single window to get all the benefits provided by various departments of the Union and State Governments and to improve the livelihood of the farmers.

More than 18 departments under various ministries will be integrated into the portal, he said and added that farmers need not furnish the details of ‘Chitta’, field measurement book, and ‘adangal’ for land parcels, to the officials every time to avail a benefit, he said.

Special camps are being conducted at the village level to facilitate the linkage, the official said. The Agriculture Department has also deputed Assistant Agriculture Officers for a few villages and clusters to monitor the process, the official added.

