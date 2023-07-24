Registration of beneficiaries under Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme begins

July 24, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The first phase of registration of beneficiaries under the State Government’s flagship Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme to provide financial assistance of ₹1,000 per month for eligible women heads of families began on Monday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the exercise at Thoppur in Dharmapuri district. The registration process to avail of the monthly financial assistance for eligible women beneficiaries is scheduled to be carried out in two phases, with the first phase commencing on Monday and will go up to August 4. The second phase of registration will be held between August 5 and 16.

Eligible beneficiaries have to register themselves under the scheme at the registration camps with supporting documents such as Aadhaar card, EB receipt, bank passbook, and ration card.

In Tiruchi district, the first phase of registration of eligible beneficiaries under the scheme covers Lalgudi, Manapparai, Marungapuri, Thottiyam, Musiri, Manachanallur, and Thuraiyur taluks. In the second phase, the registration of beneficiaries in Tiruchi (West), Tiruchi (East), Thiruverumbur and Srirangam taluks will be held.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar inspected the camps at Musiri, Manapparai, and Marungapuri taluks and directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for the beneficiaries.

In Nagapattinam, Collector Johny Tom Varghese visited the registration camps at Ariyanattutheru, Velipalayam, Therkupalpannaicherry, Pappakovil, Kameswaram, and Koilpathu villages to take stock of the arrangements.

Mayiladuthurai District Collector AP. Mahabharathi inaugurated the registration camp at Nidur. He also inspected the camps at Villayanallur, Kanganamputhur, and Vilandhidasamuthiram. A total of 211 camps have been organised to register beneficiaries in the first phase.

Registration has begun at Tiruvarur, Mannargudi, Needamangalam, and Valangaiman taluks in Tiruvarur district. The camps were organised at 524 locations to register nearly 1.98 lakh eligible beneficiaries. Collector T. Charusree inspected the registration camp at Veludayar Higher Secondary School in the town.

Pudukottai Collector I. S. Mercy Ramya took stock of the camps organised at Dharmaraj Pillai Municipal Primary School, Rani Government Higher Secondary School, and Perarignar Anna Memorial Primary School at Usilankulam in the district.

In Perambalur, the registration camps were organised in different villages at Perambalur, Veppanthattai, Kunnam, and Alathur taluks. Collector K. Karpagam inspected a camp at the community hall in Kurumbalur town panchayat.

To take stock of the arrangements in Thanjavur district, Collector Deepak Jacob visited Kalyanasundaram Higher Secondary School and reviewed the arrangements in the control room at the Collectorate.

A total of 237 registration camps were organised in Ariyalur district in the first phase. Collector J. Anne Mary Swarna inspected camps at Government Arts and Science College and R.C. Nirmala Gandhi Middle School. In Karur, Collector T.Prabhushankar inaugurated the exercise at a registration camp at Andankovil.