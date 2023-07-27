Registration deadline for kuruvai package will be extended: T.N. CM Stalin

July 27, 2023 03:26 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on July 27 said in Tiruchi that the deadline for availing benefits of the ‘Kuruvai Special Package’ scheme would be extended to August 15.

After inaugurating a three-day State level agricultural exhibition, christened “Velaan Sangamam,” Mr. Stalin said the farmers of the Delta region, where the paddy crop have been raised during the ‘kuruvai’ season, had represented to extend the deadline for registration for availing benefits of the special package scheme.

Following this, he held a meeting with the Minister for Agriculture M.R.K. Panneerselvam and senior officials of the Agricultural Department in Tiruchi, and instructed them to take steps to extend the deadline for registration. It would enable the farmers, who were yet to complete the registration process, to avail the benefits.

Mr. Stalin said it was with the aim of bringing the farmers on the path of inclusive growth and to take all possible steps to boost agriculture, the DMK government presented agricultural budget for farmers in the State Assembly. It had implemented a number of schemes to develop agriculture and to improve the livelihood of farmers.

The “far-sighted approach, policies and programmes of the Government” had enabled the State to achieve a record production of 1.20 crore metric tonne of foodgrains in 2021-22, It had also achieved a record in area coverage during kuruvai season, after 47 years, in 2022 due to the release of water for irrigation from the Mettur dam well before the usual and scheduled release of water on June 12.

Taking a dig at the previous AIADMK government, Mr. Stalin said the AIADMK was in power for 10 years. But, its government extended just 2.20 lakh agricultural power connections during the period. However, the government led by him had given new agricultural power connection to 1.5 lakh farmers within two years of assuming office.

It would give 50,000 more agricultural power connections during the current year. It would enable the farmers irrigate their fields with free electricity. The Kalaignar All Village Agricultural Integrated Development Programme has been implemented in 5,201 panchayats. It would be extended in 2,504 more panchayats during the current year, Mr. Stalin said while listing out the achievements of his government.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Minister for Agriculture Panneerselvam and Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu spoke.