Registration begins for Agniveer recruitment 

TIRUCHI:

The Army Recruiting Office, Tiruchi, has invited registration for Agniveer Army Recruitment Rally, and has advised candidates to guard against touts/fraudsters claiming to help anyone pass or get enrolled.

Online registration of aspiring candidates at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in will take place till July 30, for enrolment of Agniveers into the Army from 16 districts: Tiruchi, Karur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari, and Mayiladuthurai in Tamil Nadu, and Karaikal district of Puducherry Union Territory.

Registration is being undertaken for the following categories: Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk and Store Keeper Technical, Agniveer General Duty and Agniveer Tradesman. The criteria and qualification have been specified in the notificiation on the Army Website. The recruitment process is fully automated, fair and transparent. Candidates are advised to refrain from touts/fraudulant persons and avoid use of drugs, Deepak Kumar, Colonel, Director Recruiting, Army Recruiting Office, Tiruchi, said in a press release.

The recruitment rally will take place from August 21 to September 1 at Arignar Anna Sports Stadium, Nagercoil. The date of reporting at the rally site will be intimated on admit card and the applicant can take print out of admit card after August 10 from the above-mentioned website. Large gatherings at one place will be avoided. Candidates will be directed to report to different Report Centres in the close vicinity of Arignar Anna Sports Stadium, the main venue, the press release said.

Candidates can clarify all their recruitment-related queries from the online mobile application 'Army Calling' and ARO, Tiruchi (Ph. 0431-2412254). The Army Calling App that provides live facility in Tamil for aspiring candidates can be downloaded from Google Playstore.