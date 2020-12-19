‘Register frontline workers for free vaccination’

All private hospitals in the district are required to submit a database of their medical, paramedical and other support staff to ensure that COVID-19 vaccine, once available, can be administered to them for free on a priority basis.
The hospitals must register on a portal and provide necessary details such that the vaccine, which is being given for free by Tamil Nadu, can reach the frontline workers.
The Central government had announced that all frontline workers, aged, and comorbid individuals would be given the vaccine on a priority basis in a phased manner once it arrives.
Under phase I, government hospitals, AYUSH Clinics, private hospitals and all clinical establishments registered under the Clinical Establishment Act have been instructed to register their staff on a portal.
According to a release from Tiruchi Collectorate, of the 1,389 private hospitals in the district, only 370 have registered their staff till December 18. No frontline worker should be left out.
Deadline
The registration must be done for all doctors, nurses, paramedical staff on https://hmis.nhp.gov.in/ by all hospitals by December 22 in the stipulated format.
An email of the same must also be sent to the Deputy Director of Health Services: dphtry@nic.in and to the Joint Director of Health Services trichy.jdhs@gmail.com
