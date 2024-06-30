Register antique idols kept in temples, former IG urges govt.

Retired Inspector-General of Police of Idol Wing CID of the State Police A.G. Ponn Manickavel on Sunday said the State government should register the 3.5 lakh metal idols of various deities kept in temples across the State. The State government was not registering the ancient idols which included those made of panchaloha, Mr. Manickavel said.

Speaking to journalists on the side lines of a coordination meeting of Saivite and Vaishnavite organisations at Tiruvanaikoil here, Mr. Manickavel said as per The Antiquities and Art Treasures Act, 1972, the idols of over 100 years old were termed as antiquity. However, several idols in temples were centuries-old and sought their registration.

Mr. Manickavel said several recovered idols were housed in the Government Museum in Chennai and at the Thanjavur art gallery. Thirty five idols of different deities stolen from Tamil Nadu were kept in the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, he said. A total of 1,414 idols stolen from the country were kept in Washington DC.

Steps were not being taken to bring them back, he said. Though he had written to the State government to register the 3.5 lakh idols of various deities, his plea had not been heeded, Mr. Manickavel added.

