Regional-level pension adalat to be held at Tiruchi Head Post Office on July 30

Published - July 05, 2024 05:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Posts will conduct a regional-level pension adalat at the Head Post Office in the city at 11 a.m. on July 30.

Grievances relating to delay or non-settlement of pension benefits of retired officials of the Department of Posts and pension and family pension payment through post offices for retired officials of railways will be taken up at the adalat.

Only those cases that were taken up with divisions or units and where the complainant or the pensioner was not satisfied with the response at the divisional level will be taken up at the adalat. Fresh cases will not be entertained.

Grievances should be sent by ordinary, registered or speed post to The Accounts Officer, Office of the Postmaster General, Central Region, Tiruchi - 620001 before July 16, according to a press release.

