Regional-level Dak Adalat to be held in Tiruchi on January 5

December 19, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Posts will conduct a regional-level Dak Adalat at the office of the Postmaster General, Head Post Office campus in Tiruchi, at 11 a.m. on January 5 to hear customers’ grievances.

Only those cases that have already been taken up with the divisions or units but have not been resolved to the satisfaction of the complainants will be taken up at the divisional level. No fresh case will be entertained, T. Nirmala Devi, Postmaster General, Central Region, Tiruchi, said in a press release.

Customers can send their complaints to J. Pratheepkumar, Assistant Director (I & PG), Office of Post Master General, Central Region, Tiruchi-620 001, on or before December 26. Complaints should contain full details and any reference of the Postal Department. The covers should be superscribed as ‘Dak Adalat – December 2023.’

Complainants can attend the meeting either through video conference or in person and should provide their residential address, phone number, email address and the name of the nearest post office, the release added.

