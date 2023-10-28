HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Regional consultation session in Tiruchi discusses marriage and divorce laws

Legal experts discuss matrimonial and divorce regulations at meeting hosted by Tamil Nadu National Law University and National Council for Women

October 28, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Laws dealing with issues related to marriage and divorce were the focus of the Southern Region Law Review consultation meet organised by Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNNLU) and the National Council for Women (NCW) here on Friday.

The meeting was held over three sessions on TNNLU’s campus at Navalur Kottapattu, with 14 resource persons from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Puducherry, Goa and Andhra Pradesh, deliberating on the framework for marriage and divorce laws in the Hindu, Muslim and Christian communities. It is one of five such zonal programmes organised by the NCW.

“The aim of this consultation is for us to make suggestions on policy changes, taking into account societal change. We are faced with new situations due to the effect of technology and social media in the past decade. These discussions will help us study the problems from the ground level and make recommendations to the respective ministries,” Ashutosh Pande, Under Secretary, NCW, told The Hindu.

Among the issues discussed at the opening session on Hindu law were expediting procedural delays in claiming maintenance and alimony, separating legal solutions for the third gender from the queer community, and respecting tribal customs related to matrimony.

The need to impose a timeline on filing replies to legal suits was felt to be a common requirement by the participants. Others discussed the problems arising out of the blanket application of Hindu Marriage Act on non-Hindu communities such as tribal people and Buddhists.

In her address, N.S. Meenachandra, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Tiruchi, said most of the marriage and divorce laws were women-oriented, but legislative impetus was needed to address the problems, particularly to the affected individuals.

Mr. Pande presented a concept note at the meeting.

V. Nagraj, Vice-Chancellor, and S. M. Balakrishnan, Registrar, TNNLU, spoke.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / divorce / marriage / laws

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.