Reduction in State levy on petrol hailed

The Tamil Nadu government’s decision to reduce the State levy on petrol by ₹3 has been largely welcomed by consumers.

“While welcoming the reduction of the levy (on petrol), we expect the union government to indulge in competitive politics and reduce its levies by ₹5,” said S. Pushpavanam, secretary, Consumer Protection Council, Tamil Nadu.

Welcoming the presentation of the the paperless interim financial statement, Mr. Pushpavanam observed that the Finance Minister had spelt out the direction for the next 10 years. However, he had failed to take hard decisions. After having identified electricity, transport and agriculture as areas of huge losses, he should have restricted the subsidy outgo, he observed.

Rather than starting new government colleges which may take years to settle down as competent units, the Finance Minister would do better to focus on improving the quality of secondary and higher secondary education with recruitment of quality manpower and intensive training, Mr. Pushpavanam said.

While strengthening infrastructure of courts, the Finance Minister must ensure all district courts and consumer fora are made fit for virtual hearing, he said.

The allocation to strengthen the heath infrastructure of the State was welcomed by M. A. Aleem, Member, District Welfare Fund Committee. The number of free ambulances had been increased. Allocations for the welfare of transgenders and persons with disabilities are also to be welcomed, Dr. Aleem said.

The assurance to ensure safe drinking water and covered drainages are steps towards ensuring a healthy State, he said.