Reduce retirement age for school teachers

The Federation for Protection of Government Schools has exhorted the State government to reduce the retirement age of school teachers by two years.

In a resolution passed at the meeting of Executive Committee members of the Federation held here on Friday, the Federation claimed that the physical health condition of teachers, who have crossed the age of 58, impacts their teaching ability. Hence, the retirement age of school teachers should be fixed at 58 from the existing 60.

It had also pleaded that health check-up for teachers who have crossed 50 years of age be carried out and based on the results they should be allowed to continue in the service or else should be relieved from the service.

Demanding that Pre-KG and LKG sections should be started in each revenue village, non-teaching staff should be posted in the Government Primary Schools, it added.