Redistribution of staff by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan gainful for KVs in central region

TIRUCHI

There has been a marginal, but crucial, manpower addition in the Kendriya Vidyalayas in the central districts of Tamil Nadu owing to the transfers of TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher) and Post Graduate Teacher cadre faculty to these schools from the KVs across the country, effected by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) on administrative ground.

According to KVS, the purpose behind the transfer of as many of 545 TGTs and 193 PGTs to faculty-deficit schools across the country was rationalisation and redistribution of existing teaching staff, in order to ensure that at least fifty percent of regular teaching staff are available in all KVs across the country.

In the central districts that constitute a significant geographical portion of the Chennai region of KVS, a total of 21 TGTs and four PGTs have been transferred. There are three Kendriya Vidyalayas in Tiruchi, and one each in Perambalur, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Karaikal.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya 1 in Tiruchi will have additional faculty strength of a Maths teacher, an English teacher, a Hindi teacher, one Social Studies and a Biology teacher. The KV-2, will have an English teacher, a Hindi teacher, a Social Studies teacher, a Biology teacher and a Sanksrit teacher

The KV in Karaikal now has an additional teacher for each subject to handle English, Mathematics, Social Studies and Sanksrit. Two PGT teacher has been transferred to the school to handle Mathmatics and Chemistry. One teacher each to handle Mathematics and Social Studies have been transferred to the Kendriya Vidyalaya in the campus of Central University of Tamil Nadu, Thiruvarur. Also, two PGT teachers have been transferred here to handle Mathematics and Computer Science.

The KV at Thanjavur Air Force Station has been provided with additional teachers to handle Mathematics and Sanksrit. The Kendriya Vidyalaya in Perambalur will have two new teachers to handle Social Studies and Sanskrit.

The teacher-student ratio varies across the 26 regions, from the highest of 1:21 in Tinsukia in Assam to 1:34 in Delhi. Next only to Delhi is the Chennai region, where the student-teacher ratio is 1:33.

Since the direct recruitment of teachers in KVS is at present centralised, teachers are also appointed on contractual basis as a stop-gap arrangement by the principals before the start of the academic session. The teachers are also deputed from neighbouring Kendriya Vidyalayas as a temporary measure.